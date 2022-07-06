Rains continue to lash Mumbai; citizens complain of flooded roads

"Flooding in Sion, Matunga, Dadar. Need a boat instead of car to commute," a city resident tweeted.



Some buses were diverted due to water-logging in Sion and Gandhi Market, according to sources.



The BEST Undertaking spokesperson did not respond to a query on bus operations in the city.



A Western Railway spokesperson said "trains are running normally" on their suburban network.



The Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar in a tweet said, "Train Alert! 9.30AM Trains on all corridors are running."



On Tuesday, heavy showers in Mumbai and its adjoining areas caused water-logging at a number of places, including railway tracks, which had led to train delays and affected vehicular movement on roads.



Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Tuesday directed state administration officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there was no loss of life or damage to property.