Rains in large parts of Rajasthan, more likely in coming days

During the same period, Jaipur tehsil received 100 mm of rainfall, Deoli 9 mm, Jhalawar and Bidasar 80 mm and Thanagazi 70 mm, the weather office said.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several districts including Sawai Madhopur, Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sikar, Banswara and Ajmer.