Rains in parts of Delhi-NCR, more likely on Sunday

"The temperature in the capital will drop by nearly 33 per cent, with overcast skies and winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph due to an active western disturbance that hit northwest India on April 12," said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

The effects of the western disturbance will be felt until April 18-19. The temperature will not reach 40 degrees Celsius until then. After April 18, the temperature will begin to increase day by day, he said.

The relative humidity in Delhi oscillated between 71 per cent and 31 per cent during the day.

The IMD also issued an advisory for thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi-NCR, urging people to stay indoors. It also advised people to close windows and doors and avoid travelling.