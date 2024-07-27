Rains lash Delhi, waterlogging leads to traffic snarls
The Delhi Public Works Department received 27 complaints regarding waterlogging. The MCD too received 10 complaints regarding waterlogging and five regarding the uprooting of trees
Parts of Delhi were lashed by rain on Saturday evening, leading to traffic snarls at several places. Commuters were advised to take alternative routes due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees reported in some areas across Delhi.
Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both carriageways due to water logging near Qutub Minar Metro station. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretches and plan their journey accordingly.
Due to water logging at Chatta Rail Chowk and Nigam Bodh Ghat, traffic diversions are effective.
Traffic is also affected on Guru Ravi Das Marg on both carriageways due to the uprooting of a tree near Tank Road Chowk. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch.
According to the Delhi Public Works Department, they received 27 complaints regarding waterlogging. The Municipal Corporation Department also received 10 complaints regarding waterlogging and five regarding the uprooting of trees.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the IMD said.
The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 29 degrees Celsius.
The humidity oscillated between 97 per cent and 72 per cent. Parts of Delhi, including central Delhi and south Delhi, were lashed by rains. Till 5.30 pm, the PUSA observatory recorded 26.5 mm of rainfall.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 128 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
(With PTI inputs)