Rains lash Delhi, waterlogging leads to traffic snarls

Parts of Delhi were lashed by rain on Saturday evening, leading to traffic snarls at several places. Commuters were advised to take alternative routes due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees reported in some areas across Delhi.

Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both carriageways due to water logging near Qutub Minar Metro station. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretches and plan their journey accordingly.

Due to water logging at Chatta Rail Chowk and Nigam Bodh Ghat, traffic diversions are effective.

Traffic is also affected on Guru Ravi Das Marg on both carriageways due to the uprooting of a tree near Tank Road Chowk. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch.

According to the Delhi Public Works Department, they received 27 complaints regarding waterlogging. The Municipal Corporation Department also received 10 complaints regarding waterlogging and five regarding the uprooting of trees.