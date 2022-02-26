Rains likely in Southern, interior districts of Tamil Nadu till Monday

The department said that Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Cuddalore, Karaikkal, and Union Territory of Puducherry might receive isolated rains. This rainfall, according to the meteorological department is due to the easterly wind convergence.



The IMD officials also said that cyclonic circulation was likely to form over the south Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around Sunday. This might influence the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman sea on Monday.