Rains wreak havoc again in Hyderabad, outskirts

Water from overflowing Gondlapochampalli lake in Medchal had inundated the road, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt. A school was completely submerged in Shameerpet.



Officials said Balanagar area in Kukatpally constituency received 10 cm rainfall in just one hour.



Meanwhile, following heavy rains in the catchment areas, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs were receiving heavy inflows.



Authorities lifted four gates of Osman Sagar to let out flood water into Musi river. Two gates of Himayat Sagar were also opened to release excess water.



Parts of Hyderabad and its outskirts have been reeling under frequent inundations during the current season.



Meanwhile, a person was washed away in Nagarkurnool district following heavy rains last night. The incident occurred in Amarabad as flood water entered the village. Amir Ali (42) was washed away even as some locals tried to rescue him. His body was recovered on Thursday.