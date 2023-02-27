Raipur convention has given new direction to Congress: D.K. Shivakumar

Congress' Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the Raipur convention has given a new direction to the party, with discussions on how the opposition should move unitedly and how to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar stated the convention has also been discussed to implement decisions taken during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "But, the matters related to Karnataka were not discussed. The focus was on the policy of the party at the national level," he said.



He also said that senior high command leaders will come down to Karnataka for campaigning. In three to four days, the list will be released, he said.



Shivakumar also said that that the Congress holds the reins in the state. "PM (Narendra) Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not come to the state and carry out administration. Let Modi, Shah come to panchayats, taluks and districts for campaigning. They have a double engine (government), let them drive the vehicle wherever they want," he said in a mocking reference to the repeated visits of both the leaders to the state.