Raising judges' retirement age may extend service of non-performers: Justice Dept tells pariamentary panel

Increasing the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges could extend the years of service of non-performing judges and might have a cascading effect with government employees raising a similar demand, the Department of Justice told a parliamentary panel.

It also said increasing the retirement age of judges would be considered along with measures to ensure transparency and accountability in appointments to the higher judiciary.

In July, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had informed Parliament that there is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges.

The Department of Justice made a presentation before the parliamentary panel on Personnel, Law, and Justice that is chaired by BJP MP and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

The department in the ministry of law and justice made the presentation that comprised details of judicial processes and reforms, including on the possibility of increasing the retirement age of high court and Supreme Court judges.