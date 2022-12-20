Raj CM Gehlot says centre must enact Right to Health law, cites his own state's insurance scheme

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said a Right to Health law should be enacted by the central government, citing the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme of his government to provide affordable healthcare to citizens.

"The country should have a Right to Health law. Just like the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre brought the Right to Education Act, a law should be enacted by the central government now," Gehlot said at a press conference in Alwar during the morning break of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Referring to the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme of his government under which health insurance of Rs 10 lakh is given, Gehlot said that this scheme should be implemented across the country.