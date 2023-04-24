Free LPG, cooking oil, job cards: Gehlot launches ‘Mehangai Rahat’ camp

The chief minister also met the beneficiaries and the officers and employees present during this period.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra were also present during the launch.

The registration portal and website of the inflation relief camp were inaugurated on Sunday.

Registration has been made mandatory in the camps to join the 10 public welfare schemes run by the state government. For the convenience of the common people, a person from any district can register in the camps of other districts also through the Rajasthan government's Jan Aadhar card, Gehlot had said.