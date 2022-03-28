Rajasthan: 4 die while cleaning factory's septic tank

ASI Singh said the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary. They will be handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination on Monday.



"The family members of the workers have reached the mortuary. They have not given any complaint so far and therefore, no case has been registered yet. Action will be taken on the basis of their complaint," he said.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the incident.



"The death of four workers in a gas leak incident at a wool factory in Karni Industrial Area in Beechwal area of Bikaner is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," he tweeted in Hindi.