Rajasthan: A Dalit girl gang-raped, and murdered while on the way to coaching centre

It is unfortunate that till now both the accused constables have not been arrested in the case of rape and murder of a girl in Khajuwala, Bikaner. In the name of action, both the constables are being suspended only, but no arrest has been made, due to which even the family members of the girl are deeply resentful towards the police administration, he added.



Food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the matter was being investigated by the police and action will be taken against the guilty.