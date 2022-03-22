Rajasthan Assembly passes 2022-23 budget

The Rajasthan legislative assembly on Monday passed the state budget by voice vote with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot making several announcements including discontinuation of 10 percent monthly deduction from the salaries of state government employees for the new pension scheme from April this year.

He also announced a policy regarding the opening of medical colleges in the private sector to provide more opportunities for medical studies in the state.

"Now, I declare to do away with the monthly deduction of 10 percent from the salary payable on April 1, 2022, for the employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004," Gehlot said.

He said the deduction made earlier from the salary will be given to the employees with interest payable on GPF at the time of their retirement.

The chief minister had announced the revival of the old pension scheme for the state government employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004, in the state budget presented on February 23.

On Monday, Gehlot was replying to the debate on the Rajasthan Appropriation Bill (Number 2) 2022 and the Finance Bill 2022, in the House. After his reply, the bills were passed.