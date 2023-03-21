Rajasthan Assembly passes Right to Health Bill

Replying during a debate, Health Minister Parsardi Lal Meena said the bill looks after the interests of the public.



Commenting on the agitation by private doctors, the minister said all suggestions, including those from the doctors, in the select committee report have been accepted.



"The doctors are agitating despite their suggestions being accepted. This is not justified. They are demanding withdrawal of the bill, is it justified?" he asked.



After his reply, the House passed the bill by voice vote.



The bill was introduced in September but sent to the select committee. The committee submitted its report and the bill was amended accordingly. The amended bill was passed on Tuesday.