Rajasthan CM again raises demand of grant of national project status to East Rajasthan Canal Project

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his rallies held in Jaipur and Ajmer in 2018 had promised to declare ERCP as a national project.



"This issue has been raised continuously by the state at the central level. I request that the central government should declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as a national project at the earliest," Gehlot said.



He said that more rights should be given to state governments to control cooperative societies.



In the interest of investors, the provisions of Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 should be made more stringent, the chief minister said.



Gehlot said that the registration of multi-state co-operative societies by the Centre should be banned, a portal should be developed for the grievances of the investors and payment to the investors should be made by auctioning confiscated assets of these societies as soon as possible.



He also urged the Central government to revise the funding pattern to 90:10 (centre-state share) for the execution of schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission in view of the geographical challenges in Rajasthan.