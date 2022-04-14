Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacks MP govt, says no right to demolish homes without probe

Targeting the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over demolition of homes of alleged rioters, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said nobody had the right to do so without an investigation and urged people not to tolerate those who act against the Constitution.





Speaking at an event on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, Gehlot said "if rulers run bulldozers, where will the country's Constitution be."



His comments came a day after the Congress accused the ruling BJP in MP of "sponsoring" the recent communal violence in parts of that state during Ram Navami and alleged that houses of riot accused were razed without due legal process.



Gehlot said the law and the Constitution are being shredded in the country and democracy is in danger.



"For what purpose should Tejasvi Surya come here? Whatever happened in Karauli was a very unfortunate incident and we all have condemned it. During that time as well, we had said these people do the work of setting fire. Since then, these people are continuously raising the Karauli issue," Gehlot told reporters.



The Rajasthan chief minister said the rule of law should remain whether it is Congress, BJP or any other other party is in power.



"They should act to protect Constitution and the law," he said, adding that the true tribute to Ambedkar will be to protect the law and follow the Constitution.



"What can be a greater sin than this that they take oath and work against the Constitution," Gehlot said.



The chief minister said the people of the country, especially the youth, will have to understand in which direction this country is going or else they will suffer in the coming times.



"They talk about Ambedkar. They never believed in Ambedkar's life, not did they accept him. They are making a statue of Sardar Patel, who banned RSS.



"These people are adopting different tactics to do politics and win elections. If the people of the country do not understand their tactics, then one day everyone will have to pay the price."



Gehlot paid homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue at Ambedkar Circle in Jaipur.