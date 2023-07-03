Rajasthan CM Gehlot blames BJP regime for stalling Congress schemes, calls it 'wrong approach'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation in the state for "stalling" the schemes initiated by the Congress government and called it the "wrong approach".

Be it the Jaipur Metro, the Barmer refinery or giving jobs to dependents of those who died in the Badrinath-Kedarnath pilgrimage calamity, the BJP stopped the schemes after coming to power in the state, Gehlot alleged.

"When the government changed, Vasundhara ji or her government stopped our schemes … Whether it was the metro or the refinery, when their government came, our schemes were stopped. The approach of the BJP is a very wrong approach," Gehlot said at a state-level function with beneficiaries of the Palanhar scheme.

The Palanhar scheme provides financial assistance for schoolchildren.