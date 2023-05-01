Rajasthan CM Gehlot's hoarding 'stolen', cops catch 'thief' in 24 hours

Actually, May 3 is the birthday of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On this occasion, a blood donation camp will be organised at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule National Institute, Vishwakarma. This hoarding was put up on the Sikar Road near VKI. When the hoarding was found missing on April 29, a report was lodged.



District President of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule National Institute Sitaram Saini registered a case against an unknown person. CCTV footage was found from a nearby hotel in which a person was seen removing the hoarding.



Vishwakarma Police Station officers said that a 40x8 feet harding was put up on Sikar Road to wish Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On April 29, when Sitaram Saini saw the hoarding removed, he informed the police. Police investigation revealed that the hoarding was stolen by an unknown person. On this, a complaint was given on behalf of Sitaram Saini in the Vishwakarma police station about the theft of hoarding of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.