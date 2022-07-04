Rajasthan CM sanctions over Rs 366 cr for drinking water project

A financial approval of Rs 214.93 crore has been given for the area around Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road on the outskirts of Jaipur city, it said.



The government has also approved Rs 151.74 crore for the second phase of the project at Kho-Nagorian.



According to the statement, main and distribution pipelines of 91.03 km of ductile iron pipeline and 350.59 km of high-density polyethylene pipeline laying work and eight high water reservoirs will be done in Jagatpura, Pratap Nagar, Mahal Road area.