Rajasthan CM writes to PM for safe & speedy return of Indian students from Ukraine

The Chief Minister mentioning his telephonic conversation with an Indian student Ajay Singh living in Ukraine apprised the Prime Minister that Indian students are not getting a safe route from Poland and Romania to leave together from Ukraine. The officers of the State Government are receiving messages from the students living there and their families that a large number of students have gathered at the border of Romania and are not getting a way to move ahead.



Gehlot also apprised the Prime Minister that these students are facing extreme cold at the Romanian border. "Due to the current situation in Ukraine and children being trapped there, their guardians living in India are going through mental stress. To resolve this problem, the State Government officers are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and these students," he wrote.