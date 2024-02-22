Congress prepares for BJNY in Rajasthan, Lok Sabha polls
Veteran leaders on a two-day tour are in dialogue with grassroots workers with preparations in full swing
Veteran Congress leaders in Rajasthan started a two-day tour to hold dialogue with party workers and review preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, said Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi on Thursday, 22 February.
Rajasthan PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully will visit Dausa, Bharatpur and Dholpur during the two-day programme and discuss five Nyay (youth, farmers, women, workers, participation) issues with Congress leaders and workers.
On Thursday afternoon, workers will participate in the programme at the Shri Ram Mandir located on Gupteshwar Road in Dausa Lok Sabha constituency. On Friday, the workers will participate in a dialogue at Mahatma Gandhi Veterinary College, in the Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency.
“We will talk to Congress leaders, workers and public representatives and get their feedback. We will also give instructions for preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Chaturvedi.
The Congressmen present at the conference will be provided with programme details for the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.
Chaturvedi said that on Friday evening, Dotasra, Randhawa and Jully will reach Dholpur and take stock of the preparations for the rally, its possible route and programmes.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines