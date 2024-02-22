Congress prepares for BJNY in Rajasthan, Lok Sabha polls

On Thursday afternoon, workers will participate in the programme at the Shri Ram Mandir located on Gupteshwar Road in Dausa Lok Sabha constituency. On Friday, the workers will participate in a dialogue at Mahatma Gandhi Veterinary College, in the Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency.

“We will talk to Congress leaders, workers and public representatives and get their feedback. We will also give instructions for preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Chaturvedi.

The Congressmen present at the conference will be provided with programme details for the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

Chaturvedi said that on Friday evening, Dotasra, Randhawa and Jully will reach Dholpur and take stock of the preparations for the rally, its possible route and programmes.