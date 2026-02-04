Rajasthan education dept withdraws Ram Katha deputation order after Congress pressure

The Rajasthan Education Department on Wednesday withdrew an order deputing five government school teachers for duties related to a Ram Katha programme, hours after it was issued, following objections raised by the Congress in the state Assembly.

The order, dated 2 February, had deputed teachers from government schools in the Nainwa block of Bundi district for arrangements linked to a nine-day religious programme, including Ram Katha, at the Ambika Mata Temple in Bansi village, from 2 February to 7 February.

The deputation was cancelled later the same day, with the department directing the teachers to immediately report back to their original place of posting.

The reversal came after Congress leader and former state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra flagged the issue during Assembly proceedings on Tuesday, alleging that assigning teachers to religious programmes was improper and amounted to misuse of the education system.

Targeting Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Dotasra said teachers should be engaged in academic responsibilities and not diverted for non-educational or religious activities. He said such decisions reflected misplaced priorities and undermined the functioning of government schools.

Confirming the withdrawal, the Chief Block Education Officer of Nainwa said the order was rescinded after it was realised that it was inappropriate.

“It was felt that the order was wrong, so it was withdrawn the same day,” the official said.

Congress leaders claimed the withdrawal vindicated their stand and said government departments must ensure that teachers are not deployed for activities unrelated to education.

No immediate response was available from the education minister on the opposition’s allegation that the decision was reversed due to political pressure.