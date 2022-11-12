Rajasthan first state to set up digital museum, says Speaker C.P. Joshi

Built by Jaipur Smart City Limited (JSCL), the museum tells the story of Rajasthan through 30 immersive galleries. Adorned with timeless artistry and state-of-the-art technology, the museum immortalises the contribution of the people's representatives and political heroes of Rajasthan. It not only serves as a political archive but also connects people with the politics and law of Rajasthan.



Spread across 26,000 square feet, located on the upper and lower ground floor of the assembly building, this huge museum presents the glorious story and political narratives of Rajasthan through state-of-the-art technical means.



The contribution of public representatives and manufacturers can be seen in the museum. Synonymous with artistry and modernity, the museum displays the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and various procedures, information about the Chief Minister and Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, constituencies and MLAs. This museum depicting the role of cabinet, leader of opposition and other people's representatives is a unique and first of its kind initiative in the whole country, said Joshi.