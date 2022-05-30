Rajasthan: Gehlot announces Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for sportsperson

The event will become a big platform for talent hunt in the state, he said.



He said that the winners in the Rural Olympics would also be given priority in the recruitment of vacant posts in the Panchayat cadre.



He also released the torch of Rural Olympics at the ceremony.



The chief minister said that now the medal winning players will not have to come to the Sports Council for grant money. An online portal has been launched to make the process accessible, he said.



Gehlot said that about 229 players who have excelled in Rajasthan have been given appointments in government services under out-of-turn policy.



Along with this, a provision of two percent reservation has also been made for the players, he said. He said sportsperson pension will be awarded to Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees alongwith Olympic, Para Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth Games medal-winners.