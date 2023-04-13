Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra approves Right to Health Bill

Passing of this bill implies that any citizen of the state will have to be given treatment by the state government-run and select private hospitals.



Also, the cost of this treatment will be borne by the government.



The passing of this bill will help in avoidance of pre-payment -- at the time of road accident, snake or other bite or any other emergency, and the common person will be able to get treatment without any prepayment.



Hospitals will not pressurise the patient for any kind of fees. If the person is unable to pay after treatment, then the government will bear the cost.