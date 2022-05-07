Rajasthan govt extends deadline for health insurance registration to May 31

The Rajasthan government has further extended the deadline to enable more people register under its health insurance scheme 'Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana' to May 31.





Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet on Saturday that the measure was taken due to the increasing popularity of the scheme and that more families wanted to register.



Earlier, the government had extended the deadline from April 30 to May 7. In addition to a health cover of Rs 10 lakh, the scheme also has accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, a government spokesperson said.