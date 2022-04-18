Rajasthan govt moving fast in the direction of 'Right to Health': Gehlot

Health department officials, doctors and the nursing community should get ready to make this scheme successful with the spirit of service and ensure that the patients do not face any kind of problems in getting free treatment, the Chief Minister said.



"Health is the top priority of the state government. This is the reason the government started ambitious schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana. We want Rajasthan to become a leading state in providing healthcare services," Gehlot said.



The state government would ensure that these schemes are executed with full commitment at the ground level," he added.



The Chief Minister added that regular monitoring would be done at all levels to make the scheme a success.