Rajasthan govt on mission mode to check spreading lumpy skin disease among cattle

The minister said that the state medical teams and teams from neighbouring districts have been sent to the more affected districts. For the affected districts, 29 veterinary doctors and 93 livestock assistants have been deployed from other districts. Approval of 30 additional vehicles has been issued for effective monitoring and treatment of sick animals. Nodal officers sent from the directorate are visiting the affected areas and monitoring them continuously. More staff will be sent from other districts if required. A control room has been set up in the affected districts as well as at the Jaipur Headquarters for continuous monitoring of the disease spreading among livestock.



Giving instructions to control the lumpy skin disease completely in 15 days, secretary P.C. Kishan said that close monitoring is being done in Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Sirohi districts due to high infection. He said that vigilance is also being done in other districts, including Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Rajsamand adjoining Gujarat. He said that teams from Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi and National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal have collected samples of sick animals from Jodhpur and Nagaur districts.



Kishan informed that the districts have been given full powers to deal with this disaster of disease outbreak. He instructed the officers to keep the sick animals separate from the healthy animals. Along with this, instructions were given to dispose of the dead animals through scientific methods.



"The outbreak of this disease is high in Jodhpur division, although the death rate is not high. One to 1.5 per cent of the animals that get sick are dying, which are very weak and have low immunity. Veterinarians are doing symptomatic treatment to prevent the disease. In order to protect healthy animals from the disease, animal owners have been advised to keep the infected animal completely separated, if symptoms like fever and lump, etc., are detected," said the officials.