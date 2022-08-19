Rajasthan govt on way to provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women

Three major telecom companies of the country have shown interest in the Chief Minister Digital Seva Yojana of the Rajasthan government under which 1.35 crore women in the state are to be given smartphones, officials said Friday.

A senior official said a high-level committee will take a decision on the bidders this month after evaluation.



The government wants to complete this process at the earliest so that the scheme can be implemented before the assembly elections next year.