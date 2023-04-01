Rajasthan govt to challenge acquittal of four men in Jaipur serial blasts case in Supreme Court

The Rajasthan government has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the acquittal of four accused in the Jaipur serial blasts case by the High Court, an official said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the government will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in this matter in the top court.

An official spokesperson said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Gehlot at his residence Friday night.

Gehlot said the state government is determined that the culprits are given the harshest punishment.