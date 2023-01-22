Rajasthan govt to rent out drones to farmers to help spray fertilisers, insecticides

Low income group farmers in Rajasthan will be provided drones on rent that will help them monitor crops and spray chemicals in a wide agricultural area with less cost and time.

Around 1,500 drones will be made available at custom hiring centres by the state government in two years.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Dinesh Kumar said the use of artificial intelligence and drones for agricultural work is increasing all over the world and in the state also, the government is promoting the use of technology to enable farmers increase their income and yield.