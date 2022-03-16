Rajasthan govt's excise revenue jumps 21 pc to Rs 10,580.7 cr till Feb in FY22 against 2018-19

He said the scheme is being operated by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. For the implementation of this scheme, budget provision is made every year on the basis of demand and requirements presented by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.



He added that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment at the state level and the district collector at the district level to monitor the work of this scheme. He said that the district-level committee consists of MLA and Pradhan and other local public representatives as well.