Rajasthan HC notice to Centre, NTA on petition seeking NEET-UG cancellation

The Rajasthan High Court issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre on Monday, 24 June, asking them to respond to petitions seeking the cancellation of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG amid allegations of irregularities.

The court scheduled the hearing in the matter on 10 July, two days after the Supreme Court is set to hear similar petitions, including those seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and a court-monitored investigation.

Justice Ashok Kumar Jain of the high court issued the notices to the NTA and the central government and sought their response.