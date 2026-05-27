Rajasthan HC upholds Asaram’s life sentence in minor sexual assault case
Self-styled godman ordered to surrender after court dismisses appeal against 2018 conviction under POCSO Act
The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment sentence awarded to self-styled godman Asaram in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor student at his Jodhpur ashram.
A Division Bench of the Jodhpur Bench, comprising justice Arun Monga and justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit, dismissed Asaram’s appeal against his 2018 conviction while acquitting co-accused Shilpi and Sharatchand.
Asaram, who is currently out on interim medical bail, has now been directed to surrender before the authorities.
The case dates back to August 2013, when Asaram was arrested following allegations that he had sexually assaulted a minor girl studying at his ashram in Jodhpur. In April 2018, a Special POCSO Court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
The High Court heard the appeal through daily proceedings between February and April 2026. After reserving its judgment on 20 April, the court delivered its verdict on Wednesday.
During the hearings, Asaram’s legal team argued that the case had been fabricated and cited alleged inconsistencies in the statements made by the victim’s parents. The defence also claimed there was no call record evidence establishing communication between Asaram and the victim on the night of the incident.
The lawyers further contended that since some co-accused had been acquitted on the basis of the same evidence, Asaram should also receive similar relief.
Opposing the appeal, the prosecution and the victim’s counsel argued that under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the testimony of the survivor alone can be sufficient to secure a conviction, a principle consistently upheld by the Supreme Court.
The prosecution also referred to alleged attacks on and killings of witnesses linked to the case, arguing that these incidents reflected attempts to influence proceedings and destroy evidence.
Asaram is already serving another life sentence in a separate sexual assault case involving a female devotee at his Gujarat ashram. He was convicted in that case by a Gandhinagar court in January 2023.
The 86-year-old has repeatedly sought bail on medical grounds, citing his age and deteriorating health. Acting on Supreme Court directions, the Rajasthan High Court had earlier granted him interim medical bail, which was extended several times.
Following the latest ruling, he is now required to return to custody.
With IANS inputs