Rajasthan HC upholds Asaram’s life sentence in minor sexual assault case

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment sentence awarded to self-styled godman Asaram in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor student at his Jodhpur ashram.

A Division Bench of the Jodhpur Bench, comprising justice Arun Monga and justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit, dismissed Asaram’s appeal against his 2018 conviction while acquitting co-accused Shilpi and Sharatchand.

Asaram, who is currently out on interim medical bail, has now been directed to surrender before the authorities.

The case dates back to August 2013, when Asaram was arrested following allegations that he had sexually assaulted a minor girl studying at his ashram in Jodhpur. In April 2018, a Special POCSO Court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The High Court heard the appeal through daily proceedings between February and April 2026. After reserving its judgment on 20 April, the court delivered its verdict on Wednesday.

During the hearings, Asaram’s legal team argued that the case had been fabricated and cited alleged inconsistencies in the statements made by the victim’s parents. The defence also claimed there was no call record evidence establishing communication between Asaram and the victim on the night of the incident.