Rajasthan: Kota imposes sec 144 considering 'The Kashmir Files', festivals

The order signed by district collector and district magistrate (acting) Raj Kumar Singh proscribed assembly of crowd, demonstration, protest, processions, and road march till the order lasts.

The period will see festivals of Chetichand, Mahaveer Jayanti, Good Friday, Baisakhi, Juma - tul - vida, and a few others.

The order will not be applicable to government functions, Covid vaccination and police programmes, the official order stated.