Rajasthan: Medical services remain hit as govt-doctors deadlock enters day 12

The agitation against the bill is gaining strength by the day.



Secretary of the Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Society, Dr Vijay Kapoor said that private hospitals across the state have given written consent to stop government schemes. From April 1, the process of mass de-empanelment of government schemes will be completed in all private hospitals of Rajasthan.



The agitating doctors said that the strike of the resident doctors is continuing. Some residents may have returned to work under pressure from the government, but the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors has continued with its strike.