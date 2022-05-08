Rajasthan Police team in Noida to arrest anchor Aman Chopra for spewing venom onscreen, peddle fake news

Chopra got a stay from the Rajasthan High Court on his arrest in two FIRs registered against him in Bundi and Alwar district, but is facing an arrest warrant following a local court order in Dungarpur district, police said.

Our team is camping in Noida and searching all possible locations to trace him. Yesterday, also our team went to Chopra's house but he was not found there and his residence was locked, Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi told PTI.

He said the high court order does not mention the FIR registered in Dungarpur and stay was given on his arrest in FIRs registered in Bundi and Alwar districts.

When asked about cooperation from the Noida police in the matter, Joshi said, “Our team was stopped and asked to come to a local police station before directly acting on the arrest warrant. We cannot say that it is full cooperation.”

He said Noida Police was already informed about the case details and this was the second time the police team had gone for his arrest.