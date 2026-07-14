Rajasthan school enrolment drops by over 8.4 lakh under BJP rule, govt schools worst affected

Under BJP rule, student enrolment in Rajasthan schools has dropped by more than 8.4 lakh under the Bhajan Lal Sharma government. The decline in enrolment over the past two academic sessions has been sharper in government-run schools, according to the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) report. UDISE is a national centralised database for the school education sector.

"The sharp drop in enrolment is one of the biggest scams under the Bhajan Lal government. The sudden disappearance of some nine lakh students from our schools demands an immediate probe as it's a social issue and is a poor reflection of the BJP government. The decline in enrolment suggests poor governance, particularly in the state's education department," said Govind Singh Dotasara, PCC president and a former education minister.

Dotasara, who served as education minister under Ashok Gehlot, claimed that enrolment remained above 1.74 crore when the Congress was ruling the state.

Citing figures, Dotasara stressed that enrolment stood at 1.79 crore in 2018-19 and that the Congress government's endeavour to increase enrolment resulted in the figure remaining at 1.79 crore in 2020-21. Despite the pandemic, enrolment stood at 1.77 crore in 2022-23.

Dotasara said that post-Covid, enrolment rose once again in 2023-24. However, after the BJP assumed office in December 2023, enrolment fell to 1.67 crore and has since continued to decline.

Dotasara said the state's education department, under Education Minister Madan Dilawar, has focused on doing away with plans aimed at improving education standards in primary and secondary schools. He cited the closure of English-medium Mahatma Gandhi schools, claiming that around 300 such schools have been shut so far.

There are over 1.06 lakh schools in the state and more than 7.9 lakh teachers, yet the drop in enrolment under the BJP government remains noticeable.

Nationally, school enrolment declined from 24.8 crore in 2023-24 to around 24.6 crore in 2024-25 before recovering marginally to over 24.7 crore in 2025-26. Rajasthan, however, continued to record a year-on-year fall sharper than the national trend.

Government schools in the state bore the brunt of the decline, with enrolment dropping from 83.8 lakh in 2023-24 to 77.8 lakh in 2024-25 and further to 74.5 lakh in 2025-26. Thus, there has been a loss of 9.3 lakh students since the BJP government came to power, a staggering figure.

In 2023-24, the dropout rate in the Class 9-12 category was 10.6 per cent for boys and 8 per cent for girls.

Interestingly, while government schools were losing students, private schools recorded an increase of 11.3 lakh enrolments over the past two academic years.