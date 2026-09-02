Rajasthan school exposed by CJP campaign razed, new building planned
The Rampura school was declared unsafe in 2025; its poor condition became a flashpoint of CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign
A government school building in Rajasthan’s Rampura village, whose rickety condition was highlighted by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) during its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign last month, was demolished on Wednesday, 2 September, officials said.
The old building of Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), was bulldozed in the presence of district administration and education department officials. “The building has been demolished,” an official said.
The school had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey in September 2025 and was subsequently taken out of use.
The Rajasthan government last month announced that a new school building would be constructed at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. Of this, Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) on 13 August and another Rs 6 lakh from the MLA fund.
The school came into focus after a CJP team visited Rampura as part of its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, under which the party has been highlighting the condition of government schools and demanding better infrastructure and facilities for students.
The visit, however, turned contentious, with a confrontation between CJP members and villagers leading to FIRs from both sides. The CJP alleged that BJP workers attacked its members, while villagers accused the visiting group of intimidating residents and creating a ruckus.
A teacher at the school, Asha, who was present at the site on Wednesday, welcomed the move. “A new school building will be constructed here. A good space will be created. It is good for students as well as for teachers,” she said.
Local resident Jagdish Sharma said he had heard that work on the new building would begin soon. “The government has already allocated funds, and students are going to get the new building,” he said.
CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the building was the same school in Rampura that had earlier operated out of a buffalo shed. “Work has now begun there,” he said.
“When we inspected the school, stones were thrown at us, women were assaulted, and vehicle windows were smashed. But once a good school is built for our children, it will all be worth it,” Ranka said in a social media post.
With PTI inputs