Rajasthan school exposed by CJP campaign razed, new building planned

A government school building in Rajasthan’s Rampura village, whose rickety condition was highlighted by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) during its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign last month, was demolished on Wednesday, 2 September, officials said.

The old building of Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), was bulldozed in the presence of district administration and education department officials. “The building has been demolished,” an official said.

The school had been declared dilapidated and unsafe following a technical survey in September 2025 and was subsequently taken out of use.

The Rajasthan government last month announced that a new school building would be constructed at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. Of this, Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) on 13 August and another Rs 6 lakh from the MLA fund.

The school came into focus after a CJP team visited Rampura as part of its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, under which the party has been highlighting the condition of government schools and demanding better infrastructure and facilities for students.

The visit, however, turned contentious, with a confrontation between CJP members and villagers leading to FIRs from both sides. The CJP alleged that BJP workers attacked its members, while villagers accused the visiting group of intimidating residents and creating a ruckus.