Rajasthan sees heavy rains across its breadth; more predicted on Saturday

Several places in west and east Rajasthan witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department.

Makrana in Nagaur district recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm in the last 24 hours -- ending 8.30 am Saturday.

It was followed by Ratangarh (Churu) which saw a rainfall of 8 cm and Sangaria in Hanumangarh which recorded 7 cm of rain.