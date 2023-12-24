Rajasthan: Three cops booked for alleged rape of 18-year-old

Three police constables have been booked for raping an 18-year-old woman for more than a year in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of police Anand Sharma told PTI that the woman submitted a complaint against the three policemen to him on Saturday evening. She also claimed that the accused threatened to implicate her brother in a false case if she reported the matter, the officer said.

The policemen have been called back from their places of posting and attached to the Police Lines, officials said. They added that a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376D (gang rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Raini police station.

One of the accused was posted at the same police station, one at the office of the Rajgarh Circle Officer and another at Malakheda police station. The Raini police station falls under the Rajgarh Circle.