Rajasthan: Villagers protesting mining attacked, 6 hurt in stone-pelting, firing

Villagers protesting against alleged illegal mining in Rajasthan’s Ajitpura-Kujeta area were reportedly attacked with stones and fired upon by unidentified persons on Monday, 1 June, leaving at least six people injured, police said.

According to police, the violence erupted when residents resumed their agitation, which protesters said had entered its 300th day.

Some of the injured suffered bullet wounds and were taken to the government BDM Hospital in Kotputli. Two critically injured persons were later referred to Jaipur for specialised treatment, officials said.

Superintendent of police Satveer Singh said special teams had been constituted to identify and arrest those behind the attack. "The incident is serious, and those responsible will not be spared. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused," he said.

Police said tension prevailed in the area after the incident and additional personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order.