Rajya Sabha adjourned, Chairman rejects Kharge's suspension notice

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar rejected the suspension notice of nine members, including Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP), leading to sloganeering.

Rejecting the notice, the Chairman said, "The notices are not in order to be accepted, " and referred to the December 8 ruling about acceptance and rejections of the rule 267 notices which is invoked to suspend business.

Later, the members objected to the ruling and Dhankar adjourned the House till 2 p.m.