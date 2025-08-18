Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests rejection of notices

He said 11 notices do not contain a "motion drawn in proper terms", 10 notices do not mention the date, 11 notices do not contain rules which the members seek to suspend, and 13 demand discussion on "a matter which is subjudice".

"Since none of these notices received today are in adherence to the requirement of the rules, I am not admitting any of the notices," the deputy chairman said.

Harivansh then tried to take up the listed Zero Hour.

Opposition MPs, who have been demanding a discussion on the issue of special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, were up on their feet protesting the chair's rejection of their 19 adjournment notices on various issues.

The deputy chairman urged the protesting members to let the House function. However, the Opposition did not relent, leading to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.