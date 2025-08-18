Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests rejection of notices
Deputy chairman Harivansh says 19 notices have been received under Rule 267, on four subjects
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday, 18 August, till 2 pm following protests by Opposition members over the rejection of their 19 adjournment notices on various issues.
Soon after the House met at 11 am, deputy chairman Harivansh made an obituary reference to former Manipur governor La Ganesan, after which listed papers and reports were laid on the table of the House.
The deputy chairman said 19 notices have been received under Rule 267, on four subjects.
He said 11 notices do not contain a "motion drawn in proper terms", 10 notices do not mention the date, 11 notices do not contain rules which the members seek to suspend, and 13 demand discussion on "a matter which is subjudice".
"Since none of these notices received today are in adherence to the requirement of the rules, I am not admitting any of the notices," the deputy chairman said.
Harivansh then tried to take up the listed Zero Hour.
Opposition MPs, who have been demanding a discussion on the issue of special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, were up on their feet protesting the chair's rejection of their 19 adjournment notices on various issues.
The deputy chairman urged the protesting members to let the House function. However, the Opposition did not relent, leading to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.
