Rajya Sabha clocks 99.80% productivity in Budget Session

The Budget Session started on a positive note without disruptions and forced adjournments during the first 12 full sittings, the best such a stretch during the last about three years. The House witnessed forced adjournments on six days, all during the second part of the session. The Members sat beyond the scheduled hours on 11 days. In all, 21 of the 27 sittings were free of forced adjournments.



While functional time of nine hours 26 minutes was lost due to disruptions and forced adjournments, the House gained nine hours and 16 minutes with Members sitting beyond the scheduled hours.



During the session, the Members discussed four ministries of Railways, Development of North-Eastern Region, Tribal Affairs and Labour and Employment for a total time of 22 hours and 34 minutes. This was the best performance in this regard in the last 12 years, after five ministries were discussed in 2010.



Of the total functional time, 37 per cent was spent on debates on Motion of Thanks to the President for his Address to both the Members of Houses, Union Budget for 2022-23 and the working of four ministries. Twenty-three per cent of the time was spent on the Government's Bills and 10 per cent on raising issues of public importance through Zero Hour and Special Mentions.



During this Budget Session, the House has passed 11 Bills, including the six on Appropriation and Finance Bills that were returned. One Bill, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was introduced in the House on Thursday.