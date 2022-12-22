Rajya Sabha: Kharge seeks discussion on Tawang, Opposition boycotts proceedings over no discussion on China

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing the Rajya Sabha today, requested again for a discussion on the Tawang clash between the Indian and Chinese armies that took place on December 9.

“No member here is against you or trying to embarrass you. We respect you. We just have one request, that there be a discussion about the clash on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

He further requested that there be a discussion on Piyush Goyal’s remarks insulting Bihar.

Goyal made a remark on Tuesday when RJD MP Manoj Jha was speaking during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill seeking Parliament's nod for additional spending.



As he said the government should devote equal attention to the poor and corporate houses, Goyal responded saying "inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein (if they have their way, they will turn the country into Bihar)."

Kharge was in strong condemnation of the aforesaid statement.