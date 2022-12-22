Rajya Sabha: Kharge seeks discussion on Tawang, Opposition boycotts proceedings over no discussion on China
We just have one request, that there be a discussion about the clash on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, he said
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing the Rajya Sabha today, requested again for a discussion on the Tawang clash between the Indian and Chinese armies that took place on December 9.
“No member here is against you or trying to embarrass you. We respect you. We just have one request, that there be a discussion about the clash on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.
He further requested that there be a discussion on Piyush Goyal’s remarks insulting Bihar.
Goyal made a remark on Tuesday when RJD MP Manoj Jha was speaking during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill seeking Parliament's nod for additional spending.
As he said the government should devote equal attention to the poor and corporate houses, Goyal responded saying "inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein (if they have their way, they will turn the country into Bihar)."
Kharge was in strong condemnation of the aforesaid statement.
Later, led by the Congress, the entire Opposition boycotted the Rajya Sabha proceeding for the day after a discussion on the China border issue was disallowed in the house.
While Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar repeatedly asked the protesting members to take their seats, the MPs continued to raise slogans.
"We have been demanding a discussion on the border conflict with China from day one but the government is adamant. The entire opposition has decided to boycott the proceedings of the House for the entire day today," Congress leader K C Venugopal said.
Other opposition members also joined the Congress in boycotting the proceedings to press their demand for a discussion on China and an apology from the Leader of House for his remarks on Bihar.
As a result of the protest led by opposition leaders, Piyush Goyal was forced to withdraw his statement.
"I withdraw my statement" Goyal said in the House, adding that he had no intention to hurt anyone.
Reacting to the remark, RJD MP Manoj K. Jha on Wednesday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar urging him to remove from records Goyal's "contemptuous and condescending" remarks on Bihar during a debate.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines