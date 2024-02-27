Rajya Sabha polls: Those looking for profit will leave, says Akhilesh on fears of cross-voting
"Those who put spikes in someone else' path or dig holes for others themselves fall," Yadav said in a swipe at the BJP
Amid fears of cross-voting by Samajwadi Party MLAs in the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday, 27 February, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said those who are looking for "profit" in the situation will leave.
Speaking to reporters ahead of casting his votes, Yadav slammed the BJP saying it will adopt all means to win elections.
Asked about the absence of some party MLAs from a party meeting on the polls called on Monday, Yadav said, "Those who wanted to profit from the situation will go. Those who were promised will go."
"Those who put spikes in someone else' path or dig holes for others themselves fall," Yadav said in a swipe at the BJP.
"You have seen what happened in Chandigarh in front of CCTV cameras. I thank the Supreme Court which saved the Constitution. BJP can adopt all tricks to win elections. It must have given assurance (to some MLAs) of some profit... BJP will do anything to win," he said.
The BJP has fielded eight candidates and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for 10 Rajya Sabha seats for which voting is being held.
The ruling BJP and SP, the principal opposition, have the numbers to send seven and three members, respectively to the Upper House of Parliament.
The BJP and the SP are the two largest parties in the 403-member state assembly with 252 and 108 MLAs, respectively. The Congress, an alliance partner of the SP, has two seats.
BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 seats, NISHAD Party has six seats, RLD has nine, SBSP six, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik two and the BSP has one seat. Four seats are currently vacant.
The Samajwadi Party has fielded actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman.
To get elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, a candidate needs 37 first preference votes, an official said.
Published: 27 Feb 2024, 11:05 AM