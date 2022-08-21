Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

"Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where the police spoke to him and requested him to return," he said.

Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre.

"The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won't stop, won't get tired, won't bow down," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.