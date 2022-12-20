Rally by RSS-affiliated farmers’ body puts Modi-Shah duo on notice

By now, the Modi-Shah duo has already antagonized many RSS leaders and karyakartas along with the numerous enthusiasts of the BJP by their arrogance under which they are not listening to any wise and sane suggestion. It has alienated a large number of BJP supporters. It has cost the BJP power in the MCD and Himachal Pradesh in the recent elections and cleared a little inroad into Gujarat for the AAP.

Modi’s charisma, as such, is on the wane, in the absence of non-cooperation of the RSS cadre.

The RSS has thus served a clear warning to the Modi-Shah duo that they must change their ways to keep the support base intact for the larger interest of the RSS’s long-term dream of a strong ‘Hindu Rashtra’ rather than pursuing their own interests and the interests of their corporate friends.