Ram Mandir consecration: Thanks for the invite, says Congress

The Congress has not divulged its stand on whether top party leaders will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January, even as the party said it was thankful for the invitations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invitations to the consecration ceremony of the temple.

Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent the invitations to them.

Asked whether the party leaders would attend the ceremony, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told a press conference, "You will know about the party's stand. You will know on January 22 about the participation. They have invited us, we are very much thankful to them for inviting us, let us (see)," he said.